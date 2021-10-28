LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to yet another Thursday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you episode nine of a series dubbed



Dr. Sampson Asala will provide some tips on how breast cancer spreads. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



For today main programming, Moans&Cuddles will air an episode focusing on whether persons in a relationship are obliged to perform spousal duties?



Host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guest, Delali Dzansi who is a businessman and Edina Addo, an entrepreneur will discuss the topic in detail.



Later on, a playback of Sports Check will air as Perez Erzoah sits down with Bright Addae, who was part of the U-20 team that won the World Cup a few years ago.

Shortly after, Nii Akwei Akwei, host of The Lowdown brings you a playback of a discussion on the transport industry and how it drives Ghana's economy with Head of Communications at the GPRTU, Ibrahim Abass Moro.



Parliament will also convene later in the day to proceed with sitting after it resumed from recess on Tuesday October 26, 2021.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



