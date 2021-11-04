LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the first Thursday here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's main programming, a GhanaWeb Special touching on the increasing spate of daylight robbery that is affecting communities and the country at large will air on GhanaWeb TV.



Moans&Cuddles will also air a playback episode focusing on whether persons in a relationship are obliged to perform spousal duties?



Host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guest, Delali Dzansi who is a businessman and Edina Addo, an entrepreneur discuss the topic in detail.



Shortly after, Nii Akwei Akwei, host of The Lowdown brings you a playback of a discussion with Aaron Adjetey Akrong, an ex-gay now a pastor details his experience with hate as a gay and reasons for quitting on The Lowdown.



Aaron Akrong recounts to host Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei how members of the LGBTQI+ community suffer in a country that frowns on the acts of homosexuals.

Parliament will later convene in the House to conduct proceedings of its 3rd meeting of the 8th Parliament. The House currently has 56 bills advertised which are to be considered.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



