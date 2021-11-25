LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

It’s another brand-new day here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

This Thursday, we’ll bring you the playbacks Sports Check with host Joseph Adamafio, as he sits down for a conversation with Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe on the journey of the Hearts of Oak club; Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits down with Dr. Kofi Amoah, an experienced entrepreneur, to discuss the subjects of the ‘Missing links in Ghana’s jobs and wealth creation on The Lowdown; and on SayItLoud, George Ayisi went to parliament to meet with the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



Also, we will bring you playback of Moans and Cuddled with Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests as they discuss the subject of sex tapes.



It’s a fully-packed day even as we also bring you other external content and playbacks of some national events and programs to make your stay with us today worth it.



They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.

Stay with us.



Watch the stream below:



