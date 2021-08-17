LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to yet another day of the week in August here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For Tuesday's programming, we will bring an episode of Talkertainment as host Elsie Lamar sits down with musician Obibini.



Later on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will launch the commencement of works under the government's 'Agenda 111' project which is aimed at scaling up healthcare infrastructure in the country.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



