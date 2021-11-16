LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another Tuesday in November here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's main programming, a repeat of People&Places will air as host Wonder Hagan sits down with a young Ghanaian who is the brain behind the production of quality vehicles made from scraps metals.



As a child, Ibrahim Sumaila's interest was in making toy cars with empty cans, what is known in the local parlance as ‘konko cars’ for himself and his friends.



Later on, a GhanaWeb Special touching on the increasing spate of daylight robbery that is affecting communities and the country at large will air on GhanaWeb TV.



To wrap up today's programming, Host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.

On this edition of BizTech, Mawuli Ahorlumegah brings you an insightful interview with owner and founder of CaveMan Watches, Anthony Dzamefe who shares his journey to becoming one of Ghana's luxury watchmakers.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



