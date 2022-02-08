LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line-up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

For the first Livestream for 2022, GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, we bring you the playbacks of GhanaWeb Special with Paulina Dedaa Opoku as she speaks fisherfolk about plastic waste. Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment comes your way with a conversation with comedian Waris.



Wonder Ami Hagan takes you on a tour at Shai hills on People and Places; Courage Atsem, PRO for Ghana Prisons Service talks about the real state of Ghana’s prisons with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown.



George Ayisi will also come your way with the various views of Ghanaians on the government proposed E-levy bill on #SayItLoud and lastly, on Diaspora Link, Diallo Sumbry sits with Muhammida El Muhajir as she gives insight into her stay in some African countries.

They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV



