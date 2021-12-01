LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Wednesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another Wednesday which doubles as the first day in December here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's main programming, Elsie Lamar comes your way with a repeat of Talkertainment as she sits with her guest Sefa to talk about the ups and downs in her career so far.



Later on, Etsey Atisu brings you a playback of The Untold with an exclusive chat with a mother of a child with down syndrome on how she copes through it all.



Host of People and Places, Wonder Ami Hagan sits with the Founder of one of Ghana’s biggest outdoor museums – the Nkyinkyim Museum.



The Nkyinkyim Museum has an exclusive story about the African Heritage and the African People.

Owner, Kwame Akoto Bamfo tells this story using sculpting. He shares this story in this edition of the show.



These and many more national events and programmes will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



