LIVESTREAMING: Here's a lineup of Friday’s programmess on GhanaWeb TV

It’s the end of another great week in November here on GhanaWeb TV where we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, Joel Eshun takes a detour to find out from some soccer fans their opinion on whether Accra Hearts of Oak player Gladson Awako can transform the team on his return.



Host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In this edition of BizTech, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages some students of the Academic City University College who are doing amazing things in the technology and innovation space.



A repeat of Moans and Cuddles will air as Paulina Deeda Opoku with her guests share their views on the necessities of sex tapes in relationships.



Later on, the Host of Bloggers Forum, Abrantepa has a riveting discussion with his usual guests on the show to discuss recent happenings in the entertainment industry.

Parliament will later convene for a showdown as the House moves to pass the 2022 budget statement which was presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



This and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



