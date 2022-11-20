0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Information Ministry holds press briefing on 'Accra Initiative'

Fati Abubakari12121212 Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakari

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Information will hold a press conference that is expected to focus on the 'Accra Initiative' which is aimed at deliberating on major security issues.

The briefing would also host the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The session will, however, be moderated by Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakari who would also provide updates on government's decisions and policy measures.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar