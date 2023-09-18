LIVESTREAMING: Jean Mensa addresses Ghanaians on limited voter's registration challenges

Mon, 18 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Chairman person of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa, is addressing Ghanaians on the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.
The EC boss is expected to address some of the challenges that are being seen in registration across the country.
Watch a livestream of Jean Mensa's remarks below:
BAI/OGB
