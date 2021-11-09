LIVESTREAMING: John Mahama and Jane Naana speak on TV XYZ

Former President John Dramani Mahama is bringing his Thank Tour around the nation to an end.

The former president is climaxing his tour with trip around the country in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Mahama is currently in the studios of TV XYZ with his 2020 presidential election running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman.

Watch former President Mahama and Prof. John Opoku Agyeman below:



