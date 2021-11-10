LIVESTREAMING: John Mahama delivers public lecture on social justice, sustainable economy

Former president John Dramani Mahama will on the night of November 10, 2021 deliver a public lecture on social justice and a sustainable economy.

The lecture is expected to climax a nationwide 'Thank You' tour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections.



Already, John Mahama has toured some 16 regions of the country in a bid to thank electorates for lending him their support during the polls.



Meanwhile, the public lecture which will be held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra is dubbed, '#ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy'

Watch the stream below:







