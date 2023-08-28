LIVESTREAMING: Ken Agyapong's campaign team addresses 'threat' to Akufo-Addo, others

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, is addressing the public on issues that transpired during the party's Super Delegate Conference which was held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The team is expected to address a threat by Ken Agyapong to challenge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over an issue that happened at one of the centers where the election took place.



