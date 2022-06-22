1
LIVESTREAMING: Ken Ofori-Atta to respond to COVID-19 expenditure in parliament

Parliament Drapped For Black Stars 2 .jpeg Ghana's parliament

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, is expected to appear before Parliament today, June 22, 2022, to answer 16 questions from different Members of the house as sitting commences.

Ken Ofori-Atta was initially scheduled to answer these questions last Thursday but was absent, however, this caused the speaker, Alban Bagbin to direct a hold on businesses of the Finance Ministry until he accounts for the COIVID-19 expenditure.

“Until the Finance Minister comes to answer these questions, do not consider the Reports”, he directed.

Based on the Speaker’s directive, a 75 million Euro facility for a COVID-19 response program was suspended pending the delivery of the account statement to the House by the finance minister.

Below is the livestream



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
