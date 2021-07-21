LIVESTREAMING: Kennedy Agyapong responds to Kweku Baako, leaked video, other matters

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central is back again to respond to some topical issues.

Following his comments last week, veteran journalist Kweku Baako Jnr released a strongly-worded statement, daring him to release a damning video he claims to have about him.



There is also a secret recording which has gone viral and appears to implicate President Akufo-Addo in Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign against Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Kweku Baako.



Kennedy Agyapong will address these issues and likely release further explosives about the ace journalist.

He is also expected to provide update on investigations into the military brutalities at Wa in the Upper East Region.



He is also likely to comment on his new role as the board chair of Ghana Gas Company Limited.



