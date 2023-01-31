LIVESTREAMING: Kennedy Agyapong speaks on Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is the guest on today’s edition of Good Evening Ghana.
The Assin Central Member of Parliament according to a flier advertised ahead of the show will be sharing with the programme host, Paul Adom Otchere and his viewers his reasons for aspiring to be a president.
Kennedy Agyapong is amongst some stalwarts of the NPP who have already announced the flagbearership bid.
Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have all announced their bids.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his bid is tipped as a lead contender in the race.
