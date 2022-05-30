0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwame Sefa Kayi 22.png Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way this morning.

The multiple award-winning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo' include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment, and the discussion segment, where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons
Ken Agyapong won't let daughter marry delivery guy
I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
NPP polls: Team Bawumia floors Alan
NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats