1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Video Archive
Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way this morning.

The multiple award-winning show sees an insightful morning of discussions that covers several issues of national interest.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo' include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment, and the discussion segment, where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi