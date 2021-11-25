LIVESTREAMING: Korle Bu educates public on diabetes in webinar

Thu, 25 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In this fourth edition of the Korle Bu Webinar series, the hospital is discussing with a group of knowledgeable experts, important issues regarding Diabetes.
The webinar themed: “Let’s talk about Diabetes” is geared towards educating the general public on types of diabetes, management options amongst other pertinent health issues
Join the livestream here:
Participants can also join on zoom with the registration details below:
MEETING ID – 861 6148 5318
PASSWORD: 815104
