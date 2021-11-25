0
LIVESTREAMING: Korle Bu educates public on diabetes in webinar

You can join the webinar via the zoom link below

Thu, 25 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this fourth edition of the Korle Bu Webinar series, the hospital is discussing with a group of knowledgeable experts, important issues regarding Diabetes.

The webinar themed: “Let’s talk about Diabetes” is geared towards educating the general public on types of diabetes, management options amongst other pertinent health issues

Join the livestream here:

Participants can also join on zoom with the registration details below:

MEETING ID – 861 6148 5318

PASSWORD: 815104

