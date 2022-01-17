1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Kwame Minkah hosts Sammy Gyamfi on Dwaboase

Video Archive
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Dwaboase on TV XYZ and simulcast on Power 97.9 FM hosted by Prince Kwame Minkah is a breakfast show that discusses national issues coupled with other pertinent issues that matter to Ghanaians living everywhere.

It airs from 6 to 10 AM every weekday on TV XYZ.

Guest for today's edition of the morning show is the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com