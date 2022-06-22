LIVESTREAMING: Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – The Youth Edition

The second edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards dedicated to the youth is being launched as organisers ready to award deserving young men and women of the country for their telling contributions to national development.

After a maiden edition which earned plaudits from prominent personalities and the general public, the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, which is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders, has its attention on the youth this year.



Aside from the sixteen categories and their respective definitions which will be announced as the event is being launched, officials of GhanaWeb, organisers of the event will update the general public on the nomination process.



The twenty-minute ceremony is being hosted by Etsey Atisu, Host of The Untold and Naa Oyoe Quartey, Host of BizTech. They will be ably supported by the Editor-In-Chief of AfricaWeb, Ismail Akwei.

Join the feed below.







