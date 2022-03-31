0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: MPs return to debate details of 2022 SoNA

Video Archive
Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has reconvened to debate the details of the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) as delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The SoNA also came a day after the House finally approved the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy)

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is in the seat, preceding over the proceedings of the House.

Watch the proceedings here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022
From the trenches of high school football to the Mundial: The story of Felix Afena-Gyan
From Swindon Town to Black Stars: Profile of Jojo Wollacott
Mohammed Salisu to miss 2022 World Cup?
Mohammed Salisu to miss 2022 World Cup?
Asiedu Nketia defends Minority
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
Related Articles: