LIVESTREAMING: MPs return to debate details of 2022 SoNA

Parliament has reconvened to debate the details of the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) as delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The SoNA also came a day after the House finally approved the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy)



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is in the seat, preceding over the proceedings of the House.

Watch the proceedings here:



