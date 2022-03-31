LIVESTREAMING: MPs return to debate details of 2022 SoNA

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Parliament has reconvened to debate the details of the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) as delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
The SoNA also came a day after the House finally approved the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy)
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is in the seat, preceding over the proceedings of the House.
Watch the proceedings here:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- It’s shocking Akufo-Addo has no confidence to speak about the true state of Ghana – Haruna Iddrisu
- I’m happy E-Levy is passed – Akufo-Addo thanks Parliament
- #2022SoNA: Creative Arts Senior High School 70% complete – Akufo-Addo
- #2022SoNA: Creative Arts Senior High School 70% complete – Akufo-Addo
- SONA 2022: Akufo-Addo failed to deliver the true State of the Nation – Minority
- Read all related articles