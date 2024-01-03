LIVESTREAMING: Mahama delivers New Year message to Ghanaians

Menu ›
News
Wed, 3 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is delivering his New Year's message to Ghanaians.
Mahama, a former president, is expected to deliver a message of hope to Ghanaians for the year 2024.
He is also expected to touch on a number of events that would take place this year, including the 2024 general elections.
Already, the former president has admonished Ghanaians not to lose hope and also encouraged them to massively partake in the 2024 general election.
Watch a livestream of Mahama’s speech below:
BAI/
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- NPP has done well; we deserve another term – Education Minister
- 'See the annoying sense of entitlement' – Prof Mensah slams Adutwum for saying NPP deserves another term
- Stay away from political violence ahead of 2024 general elections – Ghanaian youth advised
- New budget to be introduced in April 2025 - Mahama discloses
- Ayawaso West Wuogon: Prince David 'ditches' Lydia Alhassan for John Dumelo
- Read all related articles