LIVESTREAMING: Mahama delivers New Year message to Ghanaians

Flagbearer of the opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is delivering his New Year's message to Ghanaians.

Mahama, a former president, is expected to deliver a message of hope to Ghanaians for the year 2024.



He is also expected to touch on a number of events that would take place this year, including the 2024 general elections.



Already, the former president has admonished Ghanaians not to lose hope and also encouraged them to massively partake in the 2024 general election.

Watch a livestream of Mahama’s speech below:







