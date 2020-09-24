LIVESTREAMING: Mahama gives address on ‘discrepancies’ in voter register

The National Democratic Congress led by its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is making an address to the nation on issues bordering on what the party describes as major discrepancies in the voter register revealed by the ongoing exhibition exercise.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Friday, September 18, 2020, started a voter exhibition exercise which the NDC says has been fraught with anomalies such as missing names from the voter roll.



Following the reports, the NDC flagbearer and his Running Mate, Professor Jane Naana-Opoku Agyemang, suspended their respective campaign tours to return to Accra.



Having returned to the capital, the NDC flagbearer is making the address after being briefed by party officials on the matter.

Watch live the address by Former President John Dramani Mahama below



