General News

LIVESTREAMING: Mahama holds town hall meeting on the 'People's Manifesto'

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and John Dramani Mahama

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will this afternoon, September 15, 2020, at 1:00pm hold a town hall meeting in Kumasi, Ashanti region.

The meeting comes as part of the NDC's efforts to acquaint its supporters and citizens with policies outlined in its just recently outdoored manifesto ahead of the upcoming 2020 general elections.



One of the initiatives outlined in the manifesto of the NDC, will see an injection of US$10 billion accelerated into an infrastructural plan intended to drive jobs and entrepreneurial agenda if elected in December 2020.



The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama on his part has assured that his next administration if elected, will adopt a smart borrowing tactic to finance the initiative.

Meanwhile, his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has begun a tour in the Western Region on Monday, September 14, 2020, to acquaint herself with the chiefs and people of the region.



Join the feed below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.