LIVESTREAMING: Mahama speaks on current economic hardship

Logo of the 'Building Ghana We Want' address

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be addressing Ghanaians today, Thursday, October 27, 2022 on the current economic hardship in the country.

Mahama’s presentation which will be on the topic: “Building the Ghana We Want” and will be taking place at the University of Profession Studies Auditorium in Accra.



The former president is expected to propose a number of solutions to the government to help get the country out of the current economic meltdown.



He has previously called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call for a national dialogue to find solutions to the challenges the country is facing.

