7
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Mahama speaks on current economic hardship

Mahama Addresses Ghanaians Logo of the 'Building Ghana We Want' address

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be addressing Ghanaians today, Thursday, October 27, 2022 on the current economic hardship in the country.

Mahama’s presentation which will be on the topic: “Building the Ghana We Want” and will be taking place at the University of Profession Studies Auditorium in Accra.

The former president is expected to propose a number of solutions to the government to help get the country out of the current economic meltdown.

He has previously called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call for a national dialogue to find solutions to the challenges the country is facing.

Watch Mahama’s presentation below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
Related Articles: