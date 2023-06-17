LIVESTREAMING: Mahama storms Assin North to campaign for Gyakye Quayson

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in the Assin North Constituency to campaign for the ousted Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election.
Before departing for Assin North, the former president, in a Facebook post shared on Friday, June 16, 2023, said Gyakye Quayson was unjustly removed from parliament because the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) wanted a majority in the House.
Mahama as part of activities to rally support for the former MP has joined him ( Gyakye Quayson) to pay a courtesy Assin Breku Traditional Council.
