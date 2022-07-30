LIVESTREAMING: Mahama, wife hold thanksgiving service to mark 30th marriage anniversary

Former president, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama are celebrating their 30th marriage anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the couple are holding a thanksgiving service at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church in Accra.



On July 27, the former president took to social media to pen a lovely message to his wife, Lordina Dramani Mahama. He also shared an image of them in a hearty mood of love.



"Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person. In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more," the former president earlier wrote.

