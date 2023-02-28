LIVESTREAMING: Majority, minority MPs ‘fight’ over Nkrumah’s history in Parliament

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Mensa and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ken Atafuah, are expected to appear before the House to answer questions on the new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) for the 2024 elections.



Also, some central government ministers including the Minister for Health and heads of state institutions are expected to appear before the House to answer questions about happenings in their sectors



Watch the livestream below:







