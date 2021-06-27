LIVESTREAMING: Minister for Works and Housing addresses the media

Francis Asenso Boakye is the Minister for Works and Housing

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye holds a press conference at the Ministry of Information today, Sunday, June 27, 2021.

This is the minister’s first public address that will touch on issues concerning the housing sector after his appointment and approval by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Parliament respectively.



The minister’s press briefing held at the Ministry of Information Press Center is a regular exercise organized by the ministry to offer ministers of state the opportunity to bring the Ghanaian public up to speed with developments in their sector.

Watch the Housing Minister’s press briefing below:



