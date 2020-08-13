General News

LIVESTREAMING: Minority Political Parties and Independent Candidates Election Debate

The candidates debating their ideas

The Centre for Policy and Education, IMANI Ghana, have begun the debate for Minority political parties and independent presidential aspirants for the December 7 elections.

The event which has been dubbed “Minority Political Parties and Independent Candidates Election Debate” is taking place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The debate is expected to tackle the policies and issues candidates wish to address when given the opportunity to the serve the country.



Six aspirants haven been offered a platform to debate their ideas include Marricke Kofi Gane, Kofi Koranteng, Samuel Ofori Ampofo, Carl Ebo Morgan, Dr Tom Asiseh and Onipayede Osson Teye.

