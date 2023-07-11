6
LIVESTREAMING: Minority boycotts parliamentary business again

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority in Parliament has for the second time abstained from participating in parliamentary business today, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, following the hearing of Assin North ongoing criminal case in court.

In a show of solidarity, the entire Minority caucus have accompanied Mr. Quayson to court.

Last Thursday, the minority first boycotted siting after the minority took a firm stance to abstain from participating in parliamentary business on days when Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case.

