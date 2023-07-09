LIVESTREAMING: NDC holds victory rally, thanksgiving service in Assin North

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, and his party, the National Democratic Congress, are holding a rally and thanksgiving service to celebrate the party's victory in the constituency's by-elections.

Leading figures in the party, including its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, are expected to be present for the victory rally.



On Saturday, July 8, 2023, leading figures in the party visited victims of a road crash during a campaign before the constituency by-election.



The visiting team was led by the party’s former running mate, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and included by party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; the NDC Central Regional Chairman, Professor Jonathan Annan; as well as reps from all the regions, including MPs.



In a brief remark, Prof Annan thanked the accident victims and their families for remaining loyal to the party.



He disclosed that the party would take care of the medical bills of all the accident victims, who are 26 in number, until they recover fully.





According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.

