0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: NIA Boss, Ofori-Atta, Jean Mensa to appear before Parliament over voter registration law

Video Archive
Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Meansa and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ken Atafuah, are expected to appear before the House to answer questions on the new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) for the 2024 elections.

Also, some central government ministers including the Minister for Health and heads of state institutions are expected to appear before the House to answer questions about happenings in their sectors

Watch the livestream below:



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



IB/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: