LIVESTREAMING: National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights holds 1 day National Rally on LGBTQI+

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is billed to join the event

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values is holding a one-day National Prayer Rally on LGBTQI+.

It is on the theme, Homosexuality: A Detestable Sin to God, taken from Leviticus 20:13, Romans 1:18/32, and 1 Corinthians 6:9-11.



The event which is taking place at the Church of Pentecost, Burma Camp Worship Centre, today, March 21, 2021, is expected to have religious giants like Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso partake in it.



Others as advertised will be Most Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, and Most Rev. Philip Naameh.



Ghana has in recent months, had to resurrect the discussions on the rights and otherwise of the LGBTQ+ group in the country after it emerged that an office to house the group has been opened in Accra.

After consistent pressure from citizens and religious groups such as the Catholic Bishops Conference, the office was eventually closed down but that has not seen the end of discussions on the subject.



Watch the LIVE stream below:



