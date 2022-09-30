1
LIVESTREAMING: Nduom speaks on reducing the powers of the president as PPP marks 10 years anniversary

Nduom Pic 600x375.png Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday, September 20, 2022, marks its 10 anniversary.

To commemorate its existence, the party's founder Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom is delivering a speech on Ghana's independence and the way forward for the country.

Watch Dr Nduom's speech in the video below:

