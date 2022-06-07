0
LIVESTREAMING: News Night On Metro TV

Bridget Otoo News Night Metro.png News Night is the main evening news bulletin on Metro TV News Night

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News Night, the main evening news bulletin on Metro TV is LIVE.

The host is joined by segment presenters to present topical news stories, information from business, sports, entertainment and international space.

The bulletin is LIVE every day between 7 pm – 8 pm.

Watch the livestream below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
