'I'm not interested!' - Namibia prez shoots down talk of possible third-term

Hage Geingob is President of Namibai

President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, has cautioned persons pushing a third-term agenda for him when his current term expires in 2025.

According to him, there was the need to shoot down such ideas as quickly as they surface in the interest of the Constitutional democracy the country has built over time.



His position comes at a time when a number of leaders across the continent continue to change their constitutions to remain in office beyond their tenures.



Yoweri Museveni in Uganda, Paul Kagame in Rwanda, Alpha Conde in Guinea, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt have all changed their constitutions to prolong their stay in office.

My Statement on discussions of a possible Third Term in office



18 November 2021



I wish to react to an opinion piece by Josephat Inambao Sinvula in today’s edition of the New Era Newspaper titled, A third term for President Geingob: Political considerations.



I believe that at this point in time, it is crucial that such opinions or suggestions are nipped in the bud before they reach fever pitch.



As someone who served as the Chairperson of the Constituent Assembly and the Drafting Committee which carried out the painstaking mission of producing a world-renowned constitution, under challenging circumstances and in record time, I have no intention of reneging on the principles enshrined therein.



I have the utmost confidence that once my second and final term comes to an end on March 20, 2025, our democracy will be mature and robust enough to undergo a seamless succession of power, as has been proven on two occasions already when Comrade Sam Nujoma handed over the reins of power to Comrade Hifikepunye Pohamba on 21 March 2005 who then handed over the reins of power to me on March 21 2015.



Finally, I have stated at many public rallies, that I have a contract with the Namibian people. This contract commenced on March 21, 2015 and will end on March 20, 2025 and I have no intention of breaking it.



Therefore, any idea of me pursuing a third-term as President is not even up for debate and should be nipped in the bud, once and for all.



