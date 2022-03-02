LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

It's the 2nd of March and GhanaWeb TV has a lot of special and amazing programs for you. We have carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

We bring you a repeat of Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar as she sits down with Comedian OB Amponsah who doubles as an optometrist.



We also continue with the inspiring story of Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell known as the Lepers' Priest on a repeat of The Untold with Etsey Atisu.



Things take a turn on sports Debate as Joel Eshun takes to the street to ask football lovers which of the Hearts of Oak players deserves a call up to the Black Stars team.



We Wrap up with Wonder Hagan as she takes a tour around the Sayu Cave at Shai Hill on a repeat of People and Places. We learn how these people who lived in Shai Hills used leaves to communicate with each other.

Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



