LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the Friday in the month of March as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa comes your way with Bloggers' Forum to discuss the latest happenings in the entertainment industry; Victoria Kyei Baffour will also bring you the latest gist in Showbiz on Nkommo Wo Ho.

On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun hits the street to ask some Ghanaians to name Hearts and Kotoko players who deserve Black Stars call up.

These and many other national events will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

