LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Happy International Women's Day, GhanaWeb has carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Diallo Sumbry hosts Viola Labi for this week's episode of Diaspora Link.

We also bring you a repeat of Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar as she sits down with Comedian OB Amponsah.

Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa and guests discuss the controversy surrounding Black Sherif and his contract on a repeat of Bloggers'Forum.

We end things with a repeat of Nkommo Woho with Victoria Kyei Baffour.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

