LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are still Celebrating Ghana Month and GhanaWeb has carefully selected contents that are expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Perez Erzoah-Kwaw hosts Yaw Preko, former Black Stars' winger to preview Ghana versus Nigeria match.

We also continue with the repeat of The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei as he discusses the journey of Ghanaian students who got caught up with Russian-Ukrainian conflict with returnees.

George Ayisi comes your way with a playback of #SayItLoud where he interviews Ghanaian students in Ukraine and Russia as they talk about the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Paula Amma Broni also brings us a playback of Moans and Cuddles with her guests.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

