LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the midweek ladies and gentlemen, GhanaWeb has a lot of interesting content for you. We bring you carefully selected content that is meant to entertain, educate and keep you informed of all the relevant topics and subjects.

Today we start things off with a repeat of Talkertainment, Elsie Lamar sits down with OB Amponsah.

We continue with a repeat of The Untold as Etsey Atisu visits the healing Garden of Alberta Eku Sika.

We have not forgotten about the sports lovers out there, Emmanuel Enin comes your way with Sports Debate as he takes to the streets of circle to find out from sports lovers whether Sulley Muntari should be added to the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria.

We wrap things up with a repeat of People and Places as host Wonder Hagan brings us an eye-opening revelation about the baboons, snakes, and other animals at Shai Hills.

Stay Tuned...

