LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Fri, 18 Mar 2022

The weekend is finally here and there is no better way to end it than with GhanaWeb TV. We have put together for you the most amazing content that is meant to educate, inform and entertain you on all topics and subjects.

We start things off with all the latest gist and trending issues in the entertainment industry on Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei.

We continue with Bloggers' Forum as Mrs. Bernice Opare Gyan sits down with her guests to discuss how funerals how now become a competition between Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger.

Eli AHorlumegah takes a turn as he visits COPEC to detail the factors for the increment of fuel prices and its impact on consumers.

Joel Eshun follows with Sports Debate as he takes to the streets to ask citizens what they think about Chairman Wontumi's claim to buy Chelsea for $3.1b.

Paula Amma Broni wraps things up with a discussion on moving on after the death of a partner on a repeat of Moans and Cuddles.

