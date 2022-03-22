LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

It's a beautiful brand new day, welcome to Tuesday, GhanaWeb TV has great content to educate, inform and entertain you.

Today we begin with a repeat of #SayItLoud with George Ayisi who sits with the final year student of SWESBUS who was stabbed by his mates.



We continue with a repeat of Bloggers' Forum as Mrs. Bernice Opare Gyan sits in for Abrantepa to discuss the Funeral competition between MzBel and Afia Schwarzenegger



Wonder Ami Hagan also comes your way with eye-opening revelations about the baboons, snakes, and other animals at Shai Hills on a repeat of People and Places.



We also bring you a repeat of Diaspora Linka as Diallo Sumbry sits with Nadu Placca.

We end things with a repeat of Sports Check. Perez Erzoa sits with Kobe Woyome to discuss the probe of parliament into Ghana's performance at the 2021 AFCON.



Stay tuned...




