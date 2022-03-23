0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the mid-week GhanaWeb TV has put together content that is meant to entertain, inform and educate you on all subjects and topics.

We begin today with a repeat of Talkertainment as host Elsie Lamar sits down with OB Amponsah.

We continue with a repeat of The Untold with Etsey Atisu as he takes us through the healing Gardens of Alberta Aku-Sika.

Sports Debate follows next with Joel Eshun as he takes to the streets of Accra to ask sports fans their views on the Black stars going up against the super Eagles in Kumasi with the Ayew brothers.

We end things with People and Places with Wonder Ami Hagan

Stay Tuned...

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP