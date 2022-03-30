LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

0
Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the mid-week it's almost the weekend and GhanaWeb has interesting and compelling content that will educate, inform and entertain you on all topics and subjects.

Today we start things off with a repeat of Talkertainment as Elsie Lamar sits down with Celestine Donkor as she bemoans disunity among gospel musicians.

A repeat of The Untold with Etsey Atisu taking a stroll through the healing garden of Alberta Aku-Sika follows.

Joel Eshun comes your way on a repeat of Sports Debate as he takes to the streets of Accra to find out from fans if the Blacks Stars of Ghana will be able to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria with the Ayew brothers.

And finally, Wonder Ami Hagan ends things with a repeat of People and Places as she takes us around Kwahu to give us insight into how earthenware bowls and ceramic bowls are made.

We bring you this and many more National events on GhanaWeb TV...Stay tuned.

