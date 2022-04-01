LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the first day in the month of April as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, Paula Amma Broni comes your way with the latest gist in the entertainment industry this week as well as a playback of Moans and Cuddles as she discusses how to move on after the death of a partner with her guests.



Parliamentary proceedings of Friday, April 1 will also be aired.



On Sports Debate, Joel Eshun takes to the streets again to ask Ghanaians about the fate of Coach Otto Addo after world cup qualifies.



Abrantepa will also sit down with panellists to discuss 3Music Awards and other great events from the past weekend.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will also bring you eye-opening bits about a STEM centre using coding to teach students how to build and develop robots.

These and many other national events will be aired.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



