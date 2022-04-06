0
LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Wed, 6 Apr 2022

Welcome to another graceful day in the month of April as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On today's menu, Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment sits with the Ambassador of France to Ghana Anne-Sophie Avé as they delve into her life in Ghana.

Joel Eshun will also continue with a quest to find out if Ghanaians would like Mohammed Salisu and Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for Black Stars during the world cup qualifiers on Sports Debate.

A playback of People&Places with Wonder Ami as well as that of The Untold with Father Andrew Campbell will be aired.

Emmanuel Enin, Daniel Oduro, Joseph Adamafio, and Babatunde Adeola will give a review of the Ghana-Nigeria game that qualified Ghana for the 2022 World Cup.

These and many other national events will also be aired.

Stay tuned for unending entertainment and information.

Watch the stream below:

