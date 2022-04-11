0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

Video Archive
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Monday in April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment comes your way with a one-on-one interview with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé.

On The Lowdown, Ismail Akwei also discusses living with sickle cell disease in Ghana with sickle cell advocates.

Host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante sits with two financial experts; Michael Adjei and Des Amey to discuss how to save and invest money to accrue some interest.

Diallo Sumbry will also serve you with an interview with award-winning swimmer Siphiwe Baleka on Diaspora Link.

Paula Amma Broni, host of Nkommo Wo Ho will serve you with a playback of the last two week's entertainment gist.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tamakloe slams 'useless' referee for penalty against Hearts
Supreme Court will overturn March 9 ruling – ASEPA boss predicts
Interpretation of the law must not be one-sided - Kan Dapaah to Judiciary
Chartered Presidential travels in 'poor' Ghana akin to going to farm in Kente - Prof Adei
Bawumia has elevated Ghana’s politics from insults – Manasseh
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes